Ruth H. Buckingham (nee Hoff), age 97 of Winfield, MD passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.
She was married to the late Albert L. Buckingham for 58 years.
Mrs. Buckingham was born June 15, 1923 in Carroll County, MD the daughter of the late Charles Edgar Hoff, Sr. and the late Hilda Marie Hoff (nee Niner).
She was a homemaker and worked as the Cafeteria manager at Winfield Elementary School. She was a charter member of the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the former Salem United Methodist Church. She loved to play bingo. Ruth spent her life devoted to her church, her family, her fire department, and her community. She was the happiest when surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law A. Wayne and Faye Buckingham of Frederick, son and daughter-in-law Galen and Cathy Buckingham of Westminster, daughter and son-in-law Ruthann and Ernie Pittinger of Winfield. Grandson: Bryan Pittinger and wife Evelyn of Winfield. Granddaughter: Stacy Baxter and husband Stephen of Winfield. Step Grandson Anthony Bowman of Westminster. Loving great grandmother of Leiana Baxter, Gabriella Pittinger, Mia Baxter, Savannah Pittinger and Olivia Pittinger. Also survived by her brothers Raymond (Ginny), Ralph (Barbara) Jimmy, and Larry (Diane) Hoff and her sister Charlotte Ogle and sister-in-law Helen Hoff and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Francis "Bud", Charles E., Jr. Norman and sisters Mary Catherine Hoff, Elsie Legore and Pauline Muller.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4-8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High school), with a memorial service by the Winfield Ladies Axillary at 7:30 PM. Also, a gathering on Friday prior to the funeral service from 10-11 AM with the Funeral service starting at 11AM. Funeral service will be live streamed starting at 10:50 AM. Social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home.
Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Winfield Fire Dept. 1320 West Old Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD 21784 or to Carroll Hospice 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157.
