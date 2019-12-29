|
|
Ruth Esther (Wiles) Chipley, 83, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on December 28, 2019, at Homewood at Frederick. She was the wife of Charles Lawrence Chipley Jr. for 64 years.
Born on October 3, 1936 on Ridge Road in Braddock Heights, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Elmer S. and Mary N. (Brandenburg) Wiles. She graduated from Frederick High School class of 1954. Throughout her youth she grew up and worked on their family farm. Following high school, she attended Hood College where she met her husband. She worked for the Economy Oil Company as a secretary and then went on to work for Potomac Edison as a Bookkeeper. Following her Potomac Edison employment, she worked for the Frederick County School system as a school bus driver and teacher's aide and assistant, volunteering with the cub scouts, brownies, and Highlighters majorettes group. She worked with the Internal Revenue Service for 22 years until her retirement in 1996. While working for the IRS, she started the VITA program "Volunteer Income Tax Assistance" in Frederick County and expanded the Washington County program. She volunteered for the Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, as a Surgical Information Volunteer for many years. She was past president of the Maryland Senior Citizen's Hall of Fame. She started and was past president of the Korean War Veterans Chapter 142 Supporters. Ruth loved people. Ruth had an infectious smile and enjoyed being around and helping others. She never knew a stranger, but she was most dedicated to her family. Ruth took every opportunity to spend time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards and traveling the world with her husband. She was a devoted member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, but due to health issues she was not recently able to attend.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Kathy C. Lynn (Mickey), Lori A. Burch (David) and Michael A. Chipley; grandchildren, Christine Coble, Daniel Lynn, Joshua Lynn, Jessica Hoefs, Gia Chipley, Vivia Chipley and Lilia "Sailor" Chipley; two great grandchildren and a third expected; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, her son, Charles L. Chipley III; grandson, Tyler J. Hoefs and six siblings.
The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
The funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday, January 3rd at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Homewood Benevolent Fund, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702 or to the .
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019