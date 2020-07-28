1/1
Ruth E. Broome
1927 - 2020
Mrs. Ruth E. Broome, 92, of Martinsburg, WV, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Elmcroft of Martinsburg with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Paul Broome.

Born December 29, 1927 in McKaig, MD, she was the daughter of the late Alton C. and Lenora (Fox) Twenty.

She worked at Farmers and Mechanics bank for many years as a bookkeeper, as well as at Citizens & Southern Bank in Atlanta, GA.

Later, she owned a small shop in Crawfordville, FL. She retired to Panama City Beach, FL for 30 years before returning to the Blue Ridge Mountains of West Virginia.

Ruth was the last of her immediate family.

Surviving are her son, Stephen Himes and wife, Kathy, of Martinsburg, WV; three grandchildren, Stepheney, Amanda, and Ross, as well as Ronnie Jackson.

Private graveside services will be held for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle at https://www.hospiceotp.org/donate/.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
