Mrs. Ruth Ellen Jacobs, 87, of Frederick, died on Thursday at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard P. Jacobs, who died in 1991.



Born Aug 13, 1931, in Frederick, she was a daughter of the late Harry W. S. and Margaret E. Black Krantz. Ruth Ellen grew up on the family farm on Shookstown Road and loved gardening, flowers and birds throughout her life. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1948 and worked for a few years at the Everedy Company, prior to raising her family. Later she worked at the Frederick County Board of Elections for many years retiring at age 70.



She was a life-long member of Centennial Memorial United Methodist Church, where she served as financial secretary for many years. She was also a volunteer at North Frederick Elementary School and enjoyed crossword puzzles and traveling to Colonial Williamsburg, VA.



She is survived by one son, Ronald P. Jacobs, and fiance, Donna Heffner, of Frederick; daughter-in-law, Christine Kerns Jacobs, of Frederick; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; one brother, C. William Krantz, of Frederick; brother-in-law, Robert Jacobs, and wife Sandy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including devoted nieces, Wendy Drum and Sharon Krantz.



Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard P. Jacobs, Jr; brother Edward L. Krantz and his wife, B. Faye Krantz; Sister, Nancy L. Moss and her husband, Jim; sister-in-law, Geraldine Krantz; and mother-in-law, Louise G. Jacobs.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 11 a.m., from the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



Online condolence may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019