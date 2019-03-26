Home

John T. Williams Funeral Home
100 Petersville Rd.
Brunswick, MD 21716
301-834-9971
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Park Heights Cemetery
Brunswick, MD
View Map
Mrs. Ruth M Griffith, 90, of Brunswick,MD, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at home with family and loved ones. Born June 9,1928 in Brunswick, she was the daughter of the late Charlotte Heffner Sheckells and Roy Sheckells. The wife of the late Mervin J. Griffith, Ruth worked most of her life for FCPS in the cafeteria at Brunswick High and Middle schools. She was the most kind and caring person you could ever meet and made many friends during her life , including her dear friend of 53 years, Shirley Baker, and special friends Brenda Hendricks, Jenny Snoots, and Elmer Mawyer. Also Mike Frye who took wonderful care of her son, the late Joe Griffith, his last years and became a friend to the family. She was a loving mother and caregiver to her son and would refer to him as "My Joe". She enjoyed cooking and baking and loved preparing family dinners and baking all the Birthday cakes. She is survived by nephew, Bill Mundey III and wife Debbie, Great Niece April Mundey and her husband, Richard Remsburg & daughters Jewel and Lola Remsburg, Great nephew Bill Mundey IV, and wife Candace, Sean McKinney and his son Jake, Mike McKinney, Javon Porter, Jeanine Wheeler, a nephew Keith Griffith, nieces Patty Wilson, Gloria Winters and her husband, Arlie, nephews Larry Roberts, and Greg Roberts. She is preceded in death by husband Mervin J Griffith, son Joe Griffith, sisters Jean,Roberta,Mary,Evelyn and Doris, brothers Roy and David, nephews Dickie Elliot, and Gary Roberts. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1PM in Park Heights Cemetery, Brunswick, MD. Arrangements entrusted to John T. Williams Funeral Home, Brunswick, MD.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to The ARC of Frederick County.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
