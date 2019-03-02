Ruth Marie Stowers Hagy, of Sugar Grove, Virginia, passed from this life on February 28, 2019 at the age of 95. She was predeceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Shelby Martin Hagy.



Born on September 10, 1923 in Rural Retreat, Va., Ruth was the daughter of Henry Erastus Stowers and Louria Jane Hall Stowers. She was the sister of Virginia King, Frances Hardin, Ethel McFarlane, Fred Stowers, all deceased; with a surviving sister, Henrietta (Becky) Corvin of Abingdon, VA.



Ruth is survived by her seven children, Ervin H. Hagy and companion Debbie of Winchester, Va., Robert and Nina Hagy of Rural Retreat, Va., Anna Mae and Stuart Burton of Bedford, Ind., Ethel and Maston Parks of Sugar Grove, Va., James and Theresa Hagy of Frederick, Md., Mary Martha Hagy of Rural Retreat, Va. , and Marie and Chester Wyman of Chesapeake Va. Also daughter-in-laws, Genny Hagy of Sugar Grove, Va., and Linda Hagy of Wytheville, Va.



Ruth will also be remembered by her 21 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; in addition she has left behind many nieces and nephews and a tremendous number of friends that lovingly visited her bedside during her long illness.



Ruth had been employed by G.C. Murphy Co. were she retired in 1988. She was a member of Summit Baptist Church in Sugar Grove, VA.



Funeral services will be held 3:00 o'clock on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, VA with Rev. Jeremy Farley officiating. Burial will be at Rosewood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Saturday evening at the funeral home and also Sunday from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. prior to the service. The family would like to extend a warm thank you to the caregivers that took such good care of mom!



Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, VA is serving the Hagy family.