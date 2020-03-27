|
Ruth J. Cornwell, 90 of Ijamsville, Maryland passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Kline Hospice House in Mt. Airy, Maryland. She was the devoted wife of the late George T. Cornwell, her husband of 42 years.
Born January 26, 1930 in Purdum, she was a daughter of the late William E. Johnson and the late
Gertrude Poole Johnson Beall. One of five children and the last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by siblings, Walter, James and Guy Johnson and Dorothy King; stepson Sidney T. Cornwell and step-grandchild Chris Higgins.
Ruth retired from Montgomery County Government after 30 year's service with the Department of Public Works and the Department of Finance. In retirement she and George enjoyed living in Arizona for eight years and returned to Maryland to be closer to family
She was a life member of the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. Life member of the United Methodist Women, and a former member of Mt. View United Methodist and Bethesda United Methodist churches.
She Graduated from Damascus High School, class of 1948 and was president of the Student Council. In high school she enjoyed participating in all sports, especially basketball and was selected to the County All-Star Team.
Being interested in various crafts, most of all needlework, she spent many hours doing cross stitch, needlepoint and felting. She also enjoyed reading, her yard, shopping and family and friends. Her time spent with great grandchildren Tyler and Emma was very special to her.
Surviving is her stepfamily, daughter Patricia (George) Higgins of Silver Spring; grandchildren Alice (Fred) Nichols of Ashton; Lisa Higgins of Silver Spring; George T. Cornwell of Syracuse, New York; Walt and Nick Hutchinson of Potomac. Also surviving is her nephew James G. Beall and wife Brenda; John E. Beall; niece Dorothy Ann Anderson; sister-in-law Sue (Klaus) Puttfarcken; Devoted and extended family Gary and Jean Rice, Sr., Gary Rice Jr.; special friends Dallas and Kathy Paulsen, as well as many nieces and nephews
Ruth will be remembered as gracious and selfless. She held a special place in the hearts of those close to her. She was a classy lady.
A special thanks to Hospice of Frederick County for the wonderful care she was given.
Due to current CDC regulations there will be no viewing, and a private graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers it is Ruth's request that donations be made to Mt. View United Methodist Church, 11501 Mountain View Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872.
