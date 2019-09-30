|
|
Mrs. Ruth Virginia Wachter Lenhart, 82, of Thurmont, Maryland, died September 28, 2019, at St. Joseph's Place in Emmitsburg, Maryland. She was the wife of the late Harold Levi Lenhart, Sr., who predeceased her in 2005.
Born on December 15, 1936 in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. Wachter, Sr. and Mildred I. Wachter, of Lewistown, Maryland.
Ruth Lenhart was a prominent and well-known farmer along with her husband and family and owned and operated Len Land Acres. She was a member of the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Loyal Followers Class. Ruth attended the Woodsboro Seniors lunches at the church on Wednesdays. She was also a member of the Frederick County Farm Bureau Women's Committee; she helped with the Farm Safety Camp and served on other various committees within the organization. She was very active at the 4-H Camp Center, where she served and helped prepare many meals. Ruth also served as an Election Judge for the Lewistown District for several years. Additionally, she was a member of Lewistown Homemakers, Lewistown Volunteer Fire Department, and Frederick County Farm Museum. Ruth and her husband were members of the Woodsboro Dance Club, where they enjoyed monthly gatherings with other couples who loved to dance. She also was involved with the Lewistown Mt. View 4-H Club, where her children and grandchildren were members and where she helped with the 4-H sewing and baking projects. She formerly was employed by the Carriage House Candy & Bake Shop. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed working in her flower beds and yard, and she was an avid cook and baker.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ruth and Levi were married for 50 years prior to his passing and loved each other greatly. They enjoyed dancing, traveling, and raising their family on the farm. Surviving are her four children, Harold L. Lenhart, Jr. (Kay), Brenda Lenhart Nowell (Daniel), Robert L. Lenhart (Cheryl), and David L. Lenhart (Brenda), all of Thurmont; grandchildren Andrew Lenhart (Jenna), Amanda Knott (Eddie), Ashley Hobbs (Ben), Alex Lenhart, Marcia Hill (Gary), Marie Ruggiero (Jeff), Tyler Nowell, Stephanie Ott (Davey), Matthew Lenhart, Travis Harris (Rachael), Kayla Lenhart, and Blaine Lenhart. She is survived by many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Jean Grant (late George), Carroll Wachter (Daphne), Charles Wachter (Vicky), and Anne Snider (Terry). She is also survived by her sister-in-laws, Doris Lenhart and Margaret Wachter. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Wachter, Jr. She was also preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, George Grant and Sterling Lenhart, Jr.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Place and her previous caregivers, Carol Cregger, Glenna Green and Geneva Coren for the love and concern shown to Ruth.
Ruth is at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, where the family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
On Thursday, October 3, 2019 Ruth will be removed to the Woodsboro Evangelical Church, 101 South Main Street, Woodsboro, Maryland. Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Pastors Sean DeLawder and Joe Lettrich officiating.
Interment will be in Utica Cemetery, Utica. Bearers will be Andrew Lenhart, Alex Lenhart, Tyler Nowell, Matthew Lenhart, Travis Harris, and Blaine Lenhart; all grandchildren.
The family requests that memorials be made in memory of Mrs. Lenhart to the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 S. Main Street, Woodsboro, Maryland, 21798 or to Frederick County , 108 Byte Drive, 21703, Frederick, Maryland 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019