Ruth May Swearman of Monrovia, Maryland peacefully passed to be with the
Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on
September 11, 1927 to the late Alfred & Inez Laughery of Brownsville,
Pennsylvania and was pre-deceased by her two brothers - Robert Laughery and
Donald Laughery - and two half-brothers - Alfred Laughery, Jr. and Harold
Laughery. She played piano in the dance band while attending Brownsville High
School and accompanied the Men's Choral Group during her college years at
California State Teachers College in California, Pennsylvania. While attending
college, she taught piano lessons, waited tables during school breaks at a resort in
Maine, and met the love of her life, Jack Swearman. After receiving their degrees,
Ruth and Jack married and moved to Hyattsville, Maryland to start their teaching
careers. Because of her love of music, Ruth decided to earn a Master's degree in
Music from the University of Maryland and went on to brighten the lives of many
elementary school children as their music teacher. She and Jack raised two
daughters, Carol Swearman and Cindy (Swearman) Hawk. They loved to travel
and took the girls to all 50 states - mostly using a pop-up camper pulled by a
station wagon. In their later years, they traveled the world visiting England,
Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Ruth also
enjoyed visiting Hong Kong and Singapore with her daughter Carol. Cindy and her
husband, Alan Hawk, blessed her with two grandchildren, Laura and Matthew.
She was very involved in their lives and loved them dearly. She loved crafts of all
kinds but her special love was sewing and quilting. She was very proud of her
many entries at the state and county fairs - winning numerous 1st place and Best
of Show ribbons. Ruth is survived by her husband of 69 years (Jack), daughters
(Carol and Cindy (Alan)) and grandchildren (Laura and Matthew).
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24th at Providence
United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
Providence United Methodist Church or the Damascus Food Bank in her memory.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at the websitewww.molesworthwilliams.com