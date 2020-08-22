1/1
Ruth May Swearman of Monrovia, Maryland peacefully passed to be with the

Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on

September 11, 1927 to the late Alfred & Inez Laughery of Brownsville,

Pennsylvania and was pre-deceased by her two brothers - Robert Laughery and

Donald Laughery - and two half-brothers - Alfred Laughery, Jr. and Harold

Laughery. She played piano in the dance band while attending Brownsville High

School and accompanied the Men's Choral Group during her college years at

California State Teachers College in California, Pennsylvania. While attending

college, she taught piano lessons, waited tables during school breaks at a resort in

Maine, and met the love of her life, Jack Swearman. After receiving their degrees,

Ruth and Jack married and moved to Hyattsville, Maryland to start their teaching

careers. Because of her love of music, Ruth decided to earn a Master's degree in

Music from the University of Maryland and went on to brighten the lives of many

elementary school children as their music teacher. She and Jack raised two

daughters, Carol Swearman and Cindy (Swearman) Hawk. They loved to travel

and took the girls to all 50 states - mostly using a pop-up camper pulled by a

station wagon. In their later years, they traveled the world visiting England,

Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Ruth also

enjoyed visiting Hong Kong and Singapore with her daughter Carol. Cindy and her

husband, Alan Hawk, blessed her with two grandchildren, Laura and Matthew.

She was very involved in their lives and loved them dearly. She loved crafts of all

kinds but her special love was sewing and quilting. She was very proud of her

many entries at the state and county fairs - winning numerous 1st place and Best

of Show ribbons. Ruth is survived by her husband of 69 years (Jack), daughters

(Carol and Cindy (Alan)) and grandchildren (Laura and Matthew).

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24th at Providence

United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Providence United Methodist Church or the Damascus Food Bank in her memory.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at the website

www.molesworthwilliams.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
Providence United Methodist Cemetery
