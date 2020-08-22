Ruth May Swearman of Monrovia, Maryland peacefully passed to be with theLord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born onSeptember 11, 1927 to the late Alfred & Inez Laughery of Brownsville,Pennsylvania and was pre-deceased by her two brothers - Robert Laughery andDonald Laughery - and two half-brothers - Alfred Laughery, Jr. and HaroldLaughery. She played piano in the dance band while attending Brownsville HighSchool and accompanied the Men's Choral Group during her college years atCalifornia State Teachers College in California, Pennsylvania. While attendingcollege, she taught piano lessons, waited tables during school breaks at a resort inMaine, and met the love of her life, Jack Swearman. After receiving their degrees,Ruth and Jack married and moved to Hyattsville, Maryland to start their teachingcareers. Because of her love of music, Ruth decided to earn a Master's degree inMusic from the University of Maryland and went on to brighten the lives of manyelementary school children as their music teacher. She and Jack raised twodaughters, Carol Swearman and Cindy (Swearman) Hawk. They loved to traveland took the girls to all 50 states - mostly using a pop-up camper pulled by astation wagon. In their later years, they traveled the world visiting England,Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Ruth alsoenjoyed visiting Hong Kong and Singapore with her daughter Carol. Cindy and herhusband, Alan Hawk, blessed her with two grandchildren, Laura and Matthew.She was very involved in their lives and loved them dearly. She loved crafts of allkinds but her special love was sewing and quilting. She was very proud of hermany entries at the state and county fairs - winning numerous 1st place and Bestof Show ribbons. Ruth is survived by her husband of 69 years (Jack), daughters(Carol and Cindy (Alan)) and grandchildren (Laura and Matthew).A private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24th at ProvidenceUnited Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toProvidence United Methodist Church or the Damascus Food Bank in her memory.Online condolences may be shared with her family at the website