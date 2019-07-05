Home

Ruth Marsh

Ruth Marsh Obituary
Ruth Marsh passed away on Monday July 1, 2019. She was born in Takoma Park, MD on January 6, 1958 to William Johnson Marsh and Inez Dickey Marsh.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Uncle Richard Marsh. She is survived by her brother Kennon Marsh and wife Vicki, her Nephew Robert Marsh (wife Kari) of Louisiana, her Niece Jessica Laws of Virginia and Great Nephews Brandon Laws and Austin Marsh, as well as her Aunt and Cousin, Louise and Rick Marsh. She was a resident of Frederick and a long-time employee of Bed, Bath and Beyond in Frederick. She attended Damascus Road Community Church.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 5 to July 6, 2019
