Ruth Irene Moser, 96, Middletown, died Sunday November 29, 2020 at Somerford House, Frederick. She was the wife of Merhle Roger Moser.Born in Smithsburg on April 7, 1924 she was a daughter of the late Llewellyn and Mary Speed Kendall.. Mrs. Moser was employed as Price Electric in Frederick for twenty years and was a member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville.Surviving, in addition to her husband is one son Ed Moser and wife Darlene of Rohrersville, seven grandchildren Sandra R. Wetzel, Dr. Sherri Lynn Moser, Kristi Moser Glass, Todd Monroe Gerwig, William M. Hoff Jr., Melynda Lee Suarez, Bridget A. Moser, 16 great-grandchildren, one brother William "Tine" Kendall, Mt. Alto, PAShe was preceded in death by her daughter Fay Marie Moser and siblings Walter (Jim), Ralph (Ebb), Stanley (Pud), Frederick (Pete) Kendall and Shirley Eccard and Bertha LeisingerDue to COVID 19 graveside only funeral services will be held 11 AM on Thursday December 3 in Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Myersville. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate.Memorial contributions may be made to Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund.Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.