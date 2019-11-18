|
Ruth A. Slonaker, 95, formerly of Thurmont, MD, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick, MD. She was born February 14, 1924 to the late Lester and Reaba (Poole) Damuth and was the widow of Stanley A. Slonaker, who passed away in 2005.
Ruth retired from Deming Public Schools, Deming, NM, where she worked in food service. She was a member of the Lutheran Church, Emmitsburg, MD.
Surviving are her children, Lavonne Boyd, Mary Ann Fisher, Betty Brown, Sherry Ott, Sandra Burns, Ellen Beachtel and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her children Lois, Thomas and Jeffrey Myers.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be at Emmitsburg Cemetery of Emmitsburg, MD. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019