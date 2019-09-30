|
Ruth Marie Stone, 50, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Saturday, September 28th after a courageous battle with cancer.
Predeceased by her is her mother Mary Barbara Stancil and her father Trig Olen Stancil.
She is survived by her beloved husband Frank of 28 years, her children Tiffany (Sergio), Justin (Danielle), Alexis; her siblings Barbara Braun of Michigan, Wendell (Melissa) Curry of Michigan, Talmer (Sam) Curry of Middletown, and Melissa (Joey) Cordero of Brunswick; several nieces and nephews; and many loving and supportive close friends.
The family would like to thank all their family and friends for the support, thoughts, and prayers throughout her illness.
The viewing will be on Wednesday October 2nd and Thursday October 3rd from 3pm until 5pm and from 7pm until 9pm at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N Maple Ave, Brunswick, MD.
The funeral will be celebrated on Friday, October 4th at Stauffer Funeral Home in Brunswick. The burial will follow at Brownsville Church of the Brethren in Knoxville. .
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Baltimore of the . She deeply treasured the community of friends and support she found at the during her treatment.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019