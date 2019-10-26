|
Ruth Virginia Zimmerman, age 81, of LaVale, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Western Maryland Health System, Cumberland. Born April 15, 1938 near Unionville, she was the daughter of the late Walter L. and Edna Irene Burall Zimmerman.
Ruth was a member of Linganore United Methodist Church, Unionville and a former member of the Linganore Grange #410. She enjoyed bowling, eating out, going to the beach and attending her local church services.
Surviving are sister, Betty Ripley of New Windsor, sister-in-law, Judy Zimmerman of Rocky Ridge and numerous nieces and nephews. She will also be remembered by her many friends and caregivers at Friends Aware in Cumberland. She was predeceased by brother, Robert Zimmerman and brother-in-law, Ralph Ripley.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, October 29 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, with Rev. Stephen Ricketts, officiating. Interment will follow in Linganore Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. Tuesday until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends Aware, Inc., 1601 Holland St., Cumberland, MD 21502.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019