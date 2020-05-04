Ruth Marie Willis, 62 of Middletown, died Thursday April 30, 2020 at her home. Born August 28, 1957 in Rhode Island she was the daughter of the late James Bolan and Margaret Daley Bolan. She was the wife of the late John Willis.
She loved spending time with her grandkids. She had a love of horses, and drinking her morning coffee, enjoyed camping, rafting and cooking, especially her sausage gravy and biscuits. Ruth was comical and loved to joke around.
Surviving are children Tommy Hansberger and fiancee Jamie of Taneytown, Ricky and Michael Hansberger both of Frederick; stepchildren and spouses John Willis Jr. and Lacey, Andrew Willis and Amber, Stewart Willis and Jackie, all of West Virginia, Lenette Willis and Brian Peacock both of Florida; sisters Kristen Tucker of Georgia, Terri Lawrence of Walkersville; and aunt Regis Casey, who raised her, and twelve grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she is predeceased by a son Christopher Hansberger.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020.