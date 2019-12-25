|
|
Ryan "Styme" Matthew DeGrange, 33, Middletown, passed away December 22, 2019 at Frederick Health due to complications from a recent illness. Ryan suffered a lifelong battle with kidney disease and diabetes.
Born in Frederick on January 2, 1986 he was a son of Roy Westley Sr. and Carol Ann Watson DeGrange of Middletown.
Despite his illnesses Ryan had a heart of gold always managing to make people laugh and smile. He loved listening to music, playing video games, fishing, slot machines, flashy jewelry, his favorite cat Missy, and giving his Mom a hard time about her driving.
Ryan always looked forward to trips to Ocean City , MD where he could scarf down crabs, enjoy the boardwalk, and shop for jewelry and presents for his family and friends. He also enjoyed visiting the boardwalk arcades where he was the master of winning prizes on the crane games.
Surviving, besides his parents is his brother Roy Westley DeGrange Jr. and wife Emilie, paternal grandfather Floydie Lee DeGrange, and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He loved his family and friends and will be truly missed by both.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents D. B. and Mildred Watson, paternal grandmother Helen Marie DeGrange and uncle Charles Watson.
Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM on Friday December 27 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 PM only. Funeral services will be held 10 AM on Saturday December 28 from the funeral home. Interment will be made in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers and because of Ryan's generous heart, the family asks that donations be made in Ryan's name to the , the American Diabetes Foundation, or Donale Life Maryland to bring awareness for the continued need for organ donation.
Expressions of sympathy made be made to DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019