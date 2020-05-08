Ryan P. Sewell
1991 - 2020
Ryan Philip Sewell of Ijamsville, MD passed away on May 4, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1991 in Frederick, Maryland. He was the son of Philip and Ellen Sewell of Ijamsville, Maryland.

Ryan was predeceased by his brother Christopher P. Sewell in 2004. He is survived by his parents, Philip and Ellen; his wife, Claire Lindstrom; and his daughter, Willella Sewell, whom he loved with all his heart. Ryan is also survived by his sisters, Cinde Leib (Dean) of Hagerstown, MD and Terri Sewell of Frederick, MD; and his brother Jon B. Sewell (Lori) of Tuscarora, MD. His surviving cousins include Matthew Granado (Tiffanie and their son Zeke) of Point of Rocks, MD, Paige Granado (and her son Braiden) of Frederick, MD, Emily, Madelynn, Gwyn and Allyson Sewell of Tuscarora, MD, Renee Leib, Alexis Williams, Ashlee Leib and Kaylee Leib of Hagerstown, MD. Other surviving relatives include his great aunt, Suzanne Skinner, of Centreville, MD; great uncle, John Sewell, of Trappe, MD; great aunt, Nancy Greenhawk, of Cordova, MD; and their families.

Ryan will be remembered as having a big heart, kind spirit and great smile. He had a warm personality, wonderful sense of humor and sharp wit. Ryan was accepting of others without judgment and a loyal friend who unselfishly shared whatever he could provide. He will always have a special place in the hearts of his parents, wife, daughter (Willella), siblings and other relatives. Ryan had numerous friends that were important to him including special friends, Russ Compton, and Ali Chance and CJ Cook.

In light of the current situation, funeral arrangements will involve only family members at a Bethesda United Methodist Church graveside service officiated by Rev Hank Butler.

If anyone feels so inclined, any donations should be directed to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 11901 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus, MD 20872 in honor of all the prayer warriors on Ryan's behalf.

Arrangements for cremation were private, under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family on Ryan's Tribute Wall at boylanfh.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Bethesda United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-4040
May 8, 2020
Rest In Peace Ryan ♥
Carol and Wayne Hatosy
Friend
