Ryan Zimmerman, 56 of Fairfield, PA, formerly of Walkersville, MD, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore after many complications from his Thyroid Cancer. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patricia Zimmerman. They were married November 3rd, 1984.
Born August 8, 1963, in Frederick County, he was son of the late Irvin and Johannah Klamp Zimmerman. Ryan graduated from Walkersville high school in 1981, he was a proud member of FFA, 4-H and The Glade Valley Grange. He served his Frederick County Community by being a volunteer Firefighter/EMT for over 30 years.
Ryan worked for FCPS for 14 years, starting his career at Tuscarora High and finished at Catoctin High School. He was also the athletic trainer for Tuscarora and Walkersville High School. Ryan retired from Frederick County Public Schools on May 1st, 2020, due to his health.
In all that Ryan has done over the years he has made such an impact on everyone by being such a caring individual with a sense of humor and and always wanting to put a smile on everyone's face. He will be truly missed by many.
In addition to his wife Ryan has a son Joshua Zimmerman and wife Loretta of Waynesboro; a daughter Amanda Zimmerman of Thurmont; three wonderful grandchildren Hayden, Kelsey and Keiran; his sister Connie Wetzel and husband Ed and 3 nephews. As well as Father in law Charles W. Baugher Sr., sister-in-law Rhonda Wills and husband Robert, Brother in laws Charles W Baugher Jr. wife Linda, and Mark Baugher and wife Sue. Along with many Nieces and nephews. Special friends Jim Snyder and wife Bonnie their daughter Nicky and husband Robbie Norwood and their daughter Cheyenne.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Monday, June 8, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 9 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Robert Wills officiating. Interment will follow in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ryan Zimmerman Scholarship Fund for a deserving CHS senior or to Hurthle Cell Carcinoma Research.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com.
Born August 8, 1963, in Frederick County, he was son of the late Irvin and Johannah Klamp Zimmerman. Ryan graduated from Walkersville high school in 1981, he was a proud member of FFA, 4-H and The Glade Valley Grange. He served his Frederick County Community by being a volunteer Firefighter/EMT for over 30 years.
Ryan worked for FCPS for 14 years, starting his career at Tuscarora High and finished at Catoctin High School. He was also the athletic trainer for Tuscarora and Walkersville High School. Ryan retired from Frederick County Public Schools on May 1st, 2020, due to his health.
In all that Ryan has done over the years he has made such an impact on everyone by being such a caring individual with a sense of humor and and always wanting to put a smile on everyone's face. He will be truly missed by many.
In addition to his wife Ryan has a son Joshua Zimmerman and wife Loretta of Waynesboro; a daughter Amanda Zimmerman of Thurmont; three wonderful grandchildren Hayden, Kelsey and Keiran; his sister Connie Wetzel and husband Ed and 3 nephews. As well as Father in law Charles W. Baugher Sr., sister-in-law Rhonda Wills and husband Robert, Brother in laws Charles W Baugher Jr. wife Linda, and Mark Baugher and wife Sue. Along with many Nieces and nephews. Special friends Jim Snyder and wife Bonnie their daughter Nicky and husband Robbie Norwood and their daughter Cheyenne.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Monday, June 8, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 9 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Robert Wills officiating. Interment will follow in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ryan Zimmerman Scholarship Fund for a deserving CHS senior or to Hurthle Cell Carcinoma Research.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.