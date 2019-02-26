S Gail Cadwell passed away Feb 20, 2019 in Hospice care after a long illness. Gail was born in Carrollton, Alabama May 27th, 1948 and spent her early years in Mobile, Alabama and Rome, Georgia. She graduated from Auburn University with a BA degree in Business Administration. After graduation she moved to Chicago Illinois where she had her first job with Third Army Headquarters. After getting married to John Cadwell in Las Vegas they moved to Maryland in 1994. She leaves behind loving husband John, her daughter Andrea Mercedes Smaga and her two grandchildren Katelyn Virginia and Sydney Marie, also her son William Edward Brock III and her grandson Ryder Brock James.



Gail worked as a sales representative in the scientific field for companies such as Ohaus, Worthington BioChemicals and Bethyl Laboratories for most of her life always earning top awards. She was considered a consummate professional by her peers, something she was most proud of. She retired 2 years ago and spent her time volunteering for the Frederick Women's Civic Club, New Friends, The Red hat Society and Friends of the Child Advocacy Center. Gail loved, animals, especially horses and dogs, and to travel to new places. She made friends where ever she went. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and associates and especially her dog Sasha. She enjoyed concerts and the arts. Gail is finally at peace.



A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday March 9th at Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville, MD. 21754.



Donations may be made in her name to the ASPCA. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019