Sabrina Ford
Sabrina E. Ford, age 37, of Hagerstown, MD went to be with the Lord Monday September 28, 2020, at the Merits Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD. Born July 21, 1983 in Frederick, MD. to Earl F. Ford, Sr. of Baltimore, MD. and Rebecca M. Gift of Hagerstown, MD. She attended Williamsport High and Clearspring High, graduating through a career center. She was the loving wife of 4 years to Cornel Doran, who was the love of her life. She was employed with direct mail processors of Hagerstown for 3 years as a data entry person. She lived her life to the fullest, always smiling and loving everyone around her. She was a loyal friend and the smallest things made her happy. She loved horses and dolphins. Sabrina is survived by her husband, parents, two daughters, Mariah Ford and Rayana Ford, both of Hagerstown, sister Samantha Ford of Jefferson MD, brother Earl Ford, Jr. of Salisbury PA., three nieces, Isabella Ford, Leyda Cadena, Evangeline Cadena, three nephews, Cesar Quijano, Tomas Cadena and Briar Ford, and a great nephew, all of Jefferson MD. She is also survived by Bob and Kathy Wasley of Middletown, MD, who were an important part of her life. Arrangements are being made at the discretion of the family and internment will be private. In lieu of donations, please send to the local animal shelter in Sabrina's name. Additional information may be found at www.macnabbfuneral.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
