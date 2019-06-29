Mrs. Sally Ann Baker, 76, of Frederick, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Charles E. Baker. They were married on March 30, 1963. Born in Frederick on October 14, 1942 she was the daughter of the late Dewey S., Sr., and Evelyn L. Sier Crummitt.



Sally was a homemaker for most of her life and had a great love and enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed going to mud bogs, amusement parks, shopping, carnivals, traveling to Ocean City and especially Jo Jo's crab cakes. She had attended Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.



Surviving in addition to her husband is her son, Jim Baker, of Frederick, and son-in-law, Mark Swain, of Walkersville, two special granddaughters, Kayla and Jennifer Swain,extended family who called her mom, Brian and Jenny Orndorff and son Noah, Curtis Orndorff and children, Zach and Sydney and Joe and Fay May and son Joseph, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Melissa Dawn Swain and her brothers, Dewey, Jr., Jake, John, Larry and Robert Crummitt.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Internment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or to the Frederick County Humane Society, 500 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 29 to June 30, 2019