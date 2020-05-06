Salvador Perez, 62, of Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully on March 18 2020 at the home of his brother Victor Perez.



Born July 12 ,1957 in Chicago IL, he was the son of the late Salvador Perez Sr. and Amelia Perez. He is survived by his only sibling Vic Perez.



His cremation was arranged by Stauffer Funeral Home. Because of government regulations a private Memorial Tribute has been shared with Sal's church family, the Glade Valley Church of the Brethren, and a Memorial Service will be held at a latter date at the Glade Valley Church of the Brethren, Walkersville with Pastor Ruth Aukerman officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Homewood Benevolent Fund, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at vperez.perez55@Gmail.com.



