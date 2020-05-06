Salvador Perez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Salvador's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvador Perez, 62, of Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully on March 18 2020 at the home of his brother Victor Perez.

Born July 12 ,1957 in Chicago IL, he was the son of the late Salvador Perez Sr. and Amelia Perez. He is survived by his only sibling Vic Perez.

His cremation was arranged by Stauffer Funeral Home. Because of government regulations a private Memorial Tribute has been shared with Sal's church family, the Glade Valley Church of the Brethren, and a Memorial Service will be held at a latter date at the Glade Valley Church of the Brethren, Walkersville with Pastor Ruth Aukerman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Homewood Benevolent Fund, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at vperez.perez55@Gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved