Samari James Ponder was born Feb. 7, 2001 in Erie, PA. However, he spent the past 15 years as a resident of Frederick, MD. Samari was a fighter; however, he passed away in his home on Monday, June 29, 2020.



Samari was a strong, joyful young man with a sense of humor and an infectious smile. He was a student at Rock Creek School, where he was surrounded by loved ones. He loved interacting with people, especially his family. His favorite color was yellow and his favorite football team was the Pittsburgh Steelers. Samari was well known for his pinwheels as he loved holding onto them and watching them spin. He enjoyed toys that light up and play music, watching TV (Spongebob), watching his disco ball, playing with his V-tech apple toy, playing "Help Kidz Learn" on his computer, going for walks outside, and blowing bubbles. Samari loved spending time with his niece, Jordynn Dawson, with whom he had a special bond.



Samari is survived by his: mother, Melissa Ponder (Frederick, MD); sister, Savonna Ponder (Frederick, MD); brother, Terence Ponder, Jr. (Frederick, MD); sister, Breanne Ponder-Drew (Erie, PA); and brother, Trevon Ponder (Erie, PA). Samari was preceded in death by his: father, Terence Ponder Sr; grandmothers, Anna Bolash Wisniewski and Laverne Copeland Ponder; grandfathers, Stanley Wisniewski and Willie Larkins; and great grandmother, Alice Voorhis Bolash (all of Erie, PA). Along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Samari was receiving Gilchrist Hospice Care before he passed away. He was transported by Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home back to Erie, PA. Samari was laid to rest next to his grandmother, Anna Wisniewski, at 12pm on Wed. July 8, 2020 in Laurel Hill Cemetery (located at 4523 Love Rd Erie, PA 16506) with a private service. Donations may be made to 2119 Paxton Terrace Frederick, MD 21702.



The Ponder family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.



