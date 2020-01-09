|
Samuel Charles Keiter died January 8, 2020 at Buckingham's Choice in Adamstown.
He was born in March of 1931, in Chicago, & grew up in Oneonta, NY. He graduated from Oneonta High School as valedictorian, then from Carleton College with a degree in Government and International Relations.
He is survived by his wife Dolores; three children and their spouses; seven grandchildren; three sisters; and one great-grandson who was born in September.
Please visit www.staufferfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Habitat for Humanity.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020