Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Keiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Charles Keiter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Charles Keiter Obituary
Samuel Charles Keiter died January 8, 2020 at Buckingham's Choice in Adamstown.

He was born in March of 1931, in Chicago, & grew up in Oneonta, NY. He graduated from Oneonta High School as valedictorian, then from Carleton College with a degree in Government and International Relations.

He is survived by his wife Dolores; three children and their spouses; seven grandchildren; three sisters; and one great-grandson who was born in September.

Please visit www.staufferfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Habitat for Humanity.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -