Samuel E. Halterman, 74, of Woodbine, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Sun Valley The Woods, in Westminster, MD. Born May 24, 1945 in Etchinson, MD the son of William Ransom and Gertie C. (Sirk) Halterman.
Beloved husband of the late Linda K. Halterman (nee Bennett).
Mr. Halterman worked for MD State Highway Administration at the Dayton Shop. He had a passion for farming , especially Cattle. Surviving him are Daughter and longtime companion Cindy Lynn Halterman and Daniel Hixon of Keymar, Son and daughter-in-law Russell E. and Heidi Halterman of Mt. Airy. Siblings and their spouses: George and Dorothy Halterman, Ida and Wayne Smith, Mary and Marvin Clay, Mandy and Allen Bell Sales, Dan and Florence Halterman, Jean and Dennis Keplinger, Sarah and Cliff Righttenour, half brothers and their spouses John and Elise Halterman, joe and Dorothy Sirk. Friends may call at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School) on Saturday, September 14, 2019 6 to 8 PM
Graveside Service will be held Monday, September 16, 11 AM at Poplar Springs Cemetery, 915 E. Watersville Rd. Mt. airy, MD 21771 In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company , 702 N. Main St. Mt. Airy MD 21771 or Carroll Hospice 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157
