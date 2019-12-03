|
Samuel J. Tibbs, 85, of Boyds, MD, died on December 2, 2019.
He was the husband of the late Christine Tibbs.
Born on April 16, 1934 in Nebo Smyth County, VA, he was the son of the late James Cleveland and Flora (Atwell) Tibbs.
Sam served his country in the United States Army. He was a dedicated employee to Acker & Son's for 48 years and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Surviving is one brother, Curtis C. Campbell; numerous nieces and nephews, and his special "buddy", Courtney Scheetz.
Sam was preceded in death by six sisters, Myrtle, Glaytha, Zenola, Lula, Thelma, Alda and six brothers, James, Claude, Newton, Stanley, Joseph and Arnold.
The family will be receiving friends on Sunday December 8 from 6-8 PM at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd. (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD (hiltonfh.com), where funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9, at 11 AM.
Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, MD.
