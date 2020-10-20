Samuel William Summers, 78, of Walkersville, MD passed away on October 17, 2020. Sam was born in Hagerstown, MD and the son of Austin W. Summers and Hilda L. (Butts) Summers on April 29, 1942. Sam spent his younger years in Hagerstown and Downsville, Maryland. When he was 12, his family moved to Frederick County, Maryland where he attended Elm Street School in Frederick City. The family moved in 1956 to the Walkersville area.
He graduated from Walkersville High School in 1960, where he met his beautiful and loving wife, Lois Darlene (Crum) Summers. They were married in 1962 and had one daughter, Nicole M. Ray.
Mr. Summers did construction work for several years after high school, and worked at American Optical Company, in Frederick, for seven years, before enlisting in the Maryland State Police in July 1968. He spent nine years at Westminster Barrack, patrolling the Carroll County highways and doing criminal investigations, before transferring to A.S.E.D. in the Western Maryland Division. He retired in 1993 after 25 years of service.
He was a Life and Benefactor member of the National Rifle Association, a life member of the Adamstown Fish and Game Club, Life Member of the North American Hunting Club, Member of the Maryland Troopers Association and the Maryland State Police Alumni Association. Mr. Summers was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 282.
Mr. Summers was predeceased by his parents, a beloved niece, Holly Ann Summers, his wonderful nephew, Blaine Cutshall, great nephew, Tommy Plunkard, niece Pamylla Powell, and a special cousin, Jimmy Summers.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Lois, his daughter, Nicole Ray, two cherished grandsons, Brandon Wastler and Dustin Wastler, his brother, James Summers and wife Cindy, his sister, Sherrie Kline and her husband Donald J. Kline, sister-in-law Carole Corey and a precious great granddaughter, Emmalyn Wastler.
Other family to cherish his memory are nephew Steven Cutshall and wife Stephanie and great nephews, Corey and Casey Cutshall, niece Michelle Summers and friend Travis, great nephew John Cutshall and wife Amy and great great nephew Colt Cutshall, great nephew, Nick Cutshall and wife Jichaela and great great nephews Austin and Daniel Cutshall, great niece Katrina Clark and great great niece Kayley Trout, nephew Lonny Plunkard and wife Kim, great nephew Phil Plunkard, nephew Colis (Mickey) Blood, Jr., great nephew Ryan Blood, niece Charlene Miller and husband Tom.
Very special friends - Mike Barnes, Kim Barnes, David Lee, John Cutshall and Harry (Tommy) Plunkard.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
