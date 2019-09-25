|
Sandra Aufrecht, 78, of New Market, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born on October 1, 1940, in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of Louis Ploff and Rachel Shur. She was graduated from P.S. Dupont High School in Wilmington, DE. She was dearly beloved by many members of the community with in her
She is survived by daughter, Robyn Jacobs and husband Michael; grandchildren, Sarah Mason and Alexandra Stewart-Corey. Great-grandchildren, Hailey Diaz, Jaxon Giusti, Leonard and Jeremiah Corey.
Within accordance to her Hebrew faith she was interred at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland.
A Mother's love is something that no one can explain, It is made of deep devotion and of sacrifice and pain, It is endless and unselfish and enduring. Mom you left us too soon, but you no longer suffer, we miss you and think of you every single day.
Memorial donations may be made to in her memory.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019