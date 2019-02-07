Sandra L. Brown, 75, fondly known as Granny and Granbiscuit, of Brunswick, MD went to be with the Lord on February 5 2019 at 7:56 am. She was born on December 4, 1943 in Bedford Co., VA. Sandra was the belated wife of Stanley N. Brown, Sr. and the daughter of Don and Edna Ransom. She was preceded in death by her late husband, parents, Lewis Allison III, and her brothers, Wallace and Charles. Sandra was renowned for her countless acts of selflessness, not only to her family but to many in the community. Under no circumstance would she put herself before the needs of another person. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, she set an example for everyone to follow, displaying her unparalleled generosity and love to the world. Sandra was a person that impacted the life of anybody and everybody she had met in a positive way. Her love was life changing.



She is survived by her brother JD (Pat), and her sister, Betty (JR) and her 5 children, Lewis Allison, Jr. (Ginger), Terry Shaw, Deborah Robinette (Larry), Keno McCluskey (Jeff) and Stanley N. Brown, Jr. She had 13 grandchildren; Christine, Josh (Carli), Courtney, Peyton, Tommy (Heidi), Kevin, Kendall, Lexie, Anne Marie, Jeffery, Taylor (Cody), Katie (James), Morgan and an honorary grandchild, Sunshine Raye Allen. She also had 5 great grandchildren; Cohen, Julia, Aliannah, Brantley and Kayden, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her memory will never fade from the hearts and minds of everyone in her family. Sandra will forever be missed and loved as she rests in the kingdom of God. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick. Burial private and at the convenience of the family. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019