J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Lighthouse Ministries
28912 Ridge Road
Mount Airy, MD
1954 - 2020
Sandra Cooper Obituary
Sandra Lee Cooper, 65, of Smithsburg, MD, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at home peacefully in her sleep.

She was the wife of Robert Cooper, her loving husband of 31 years.

Born January 10, 1954, at Montgomery General Hospital in Olney, MD, she was the daughter of Dorothy Mae Payne Shifflett of Mount Airy, MD, and the late Franklin Shifflett Sr.

Sandra had previously worked at the National Geographic and Buckeystown Market.

Surviving besides her husband are one daughter, Melissa Saccone and her husband Steve of Waynesboro, PA, and her greatest joy, her grandson Gunnar Harper of Smithsburg, MD; two sisters Lorrie Hozhabri and her husband Farzan of Mount Airy, MD, and Deana Ramsburg and her husband Charles of Frederick, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sandra was preceded in death by her father Franklin Shifflett Sr., a brother, Franklin Shifflett Jr. and a sister, Brenda Stream.

A visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 7-9pm at J. L Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Avenue, Smithsburg, MD.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00pm at Lighthouse Ministries, 28912 Ridge Road, Mount Airy, MD, with the Reverend Sandra Hamby officiating.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
