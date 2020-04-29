|
Sandra Lou (Sandy) Elizabeth Forrest, 79 of Frederick, MD left us to be with her King on the morning of April 25, 2020. Sandra was the seventh of nine children, born on October 18,1940 to Elwood Holmes Carper & Izetta Bessie May Lewis in Winchester, VA. Sandra's siblings included: Johnny Lewis, Ray Lewis, Wanda Carper, Elwood Carper Jr, Patricia Thompson, Ryland Carper, Phillip Carper, and Phyllis Carper. She attended Handley High School where she made several life long friendships. Sandra Lou worked alongside her parents at Carper's Meat Market in Winchester, VA as her first paid position, but her career was with IBM. Sandra was married to Charles Dwain Andrews on August 14, 1960 and moved to Brunswick, MD in 1970 to raise her family of five. Sandra Lou began working for IBM in Gaithersburg, MD as a telephone operator in 1971. She worked her way up, holding different positions in the company for 25 years, and completed her course as Telephone Installation Technician. Sandra Lou was a member of Potomac Believers Fellowship in Rosemont, MD, where she attended with a large part of her family. She was married to Joseph Wayne Forrest in December 1987 by her ordained son, and they lived in Frederick, MD for 30 years together. Unsatisfied with retirement, Sandra worked part-time at F&M Bank in Frederick, MD for a few years until she vigilantly turned her hobbies into a job. All the while, she spent as much time as possible with her beloved family and friends. She became immobile in her senior years, so Sandra took to writing letters of encouragement to others - friends, family, and acquaintances alike. Sandra was very generous with her love and care for others.
Sandra Lou was survived by daughter in-law Shawn Andrews, daughter Monica Miller and husband Anthony Miller, daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Forrest. Twelve grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren; granddaughter Shyra & John Hockman, with children: Grant, Hannah, Lauren, and Shane, grandson Josh & Amy Andrews, with children: Natalie, Julianna,Isabella, and Clarissa, grandson Josiah & Mallory Andrews, with children: Kylah, Jennalynn, Jack, Madeline, and Judah, granddaughter Abbigail Forrest & Gregg McGaha, with children: Arwyne, Robert, Damian, and Joseph, grandson Jesse & Elizabeth Andrews, with children: Savannah, Charlotte, Titus, and Isaiah, grandson Nick Forrest, grandson Jonathan & Julia Andrews, with children: Xander and Maris, grandson Justin & Amy Andrews, grandson Daniel Forrest, grandson Joel & Anna Andrews, grandson Jared Andrews, and granddaughter Chloe Andrews. Sandra Lou was also survived by many beloved friends. Sandra was preceded in death by both parents, all eight siblings, her son-in-law Dale Forrest, her husband Wayne, and her son, Charles (Chuck) Elwood Andrews.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations and/or notes of condolence may be sent to Potomac Believers Fellowship 3525 Petersville Rd, Knoxville, MD 21758.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020