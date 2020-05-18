Sandra Jean Baugher, 79, of Hagerstown, MD died peacefully in her home on Friday, May 15th.



Born in Frederick, MD on August 4 1940, she was a daughter of the late William Grumbine and Ruth Dudrow.



She is survived by her children Kathy Tressler and husband, Mark of Walkersville; Richard Baugher and wife, Donna of Emmitsburg; Rodney Baugher and wife, Karen of Shippensburg; Kristie Clements and husband, Ricky of Hagerstown. Her three brothers, Leo (Butch) Grumbine and wife, Janie of Phillipsburg, NJ; Dale Grumbine and wife, Terry of Arizona and James Grumbine and wife, Amy of Smithsburg; One sister Susan Brenner and husband Wally of Waynesboro, PA. Nine grandchildren Amy Presley, Kelly Hines, Pamela Tressler, Tiffany Kauffman, Holly Tressler, Lindsay Shankle, Joel Baugher, Brittaney Baugher, Brandon Bloom, Stephanie Clements, William Clements and many nieces, nephews, great grandchildren and her beloved lifelong friend Carol Ann Young.



A private memorial service will be held for immediate family at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store