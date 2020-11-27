1/1
Sandra Jeanne Lenhart
1944 - 2020
Sandra Jeanne Lenhart, 76, of Braddock Heights, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the loving wife of James Lenhart of 58 years.

Born October 8, 1944 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Mary F. (Abrecht) Shankle.

She was a 1962 graduate of Frederick High School, and worked with the Frederick County Board of Education as a teacher's aide.

She was an avid reader, volunteer with Rock Creek School for 20 years, and was an overall loving, caring, generous and kind person. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by two daughters, Tammy L. Lenhart and Lorie L. Lenhart, and son, Delaney Cox, all of North Carolina; siblings, Tommy Shankle and James Shankle, and wife, Kathy, whom she thought of as her own sister; and several loving nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, grandchildren, Justin and Bradley Offutt, lifelong friend, Sandra Warner; and sister-in-law, Nancy Shankle.

All services will be private for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Creek School or Braddock Heights Fire Company.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
