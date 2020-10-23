1/1
Sandra Lee Black
1938 - 2020
Sandra Lee Black, 82, of Smithsburg, MD, passed away 10/21/20 at Doey's House in Hagerstown Maryland.

She was born 5/11/38 in Martinsburg, WV to John Lester Place and Alice Gerturde Place of Berkeley Springs, WV.

She was married 10/23/55 to John Jeremiah Black of Berkeley Springs WV. She worked 30+years as a Manufacturing Engineer for Weinschel Engineering.

She loved sewing, crafting and going to the beach which included their summer home in Stumpy Point, NC.

She devoted her life to caring for her many family members.

She will be remembered most as being the family matriarch and pillar of strength.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry & David Black, two daughters, Connie Boone & Sandra Lynn Willard; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 1 brother John Richard Place Sr.

She was preceded in death by her husband and grandson, Mason Boone.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave.,

Hagerstown, MD 21742. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
