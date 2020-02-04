|
|
Sandra Susan Vollmer, 71, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Born Thursday, February 12, 1948 in Lynchburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond L. Long and the late Dorothy S. (Schelor) Long. She was preceded in death by her husband James Vollmer.
She was employed with the Federal Government, retiring in 2003. She was a devout Christian and was a very active member of the Paramount Baptist Church.
She is survived by two brothers, Kyle J.Wood Sr. and wife Sandra of Hagerstown, MD and Calvin Wood of Lynchburg, VA; best friends, Dana A. Daniels of Hagerstown, MD and Eileen "Sissy" Peyton of Maugansville, MD.
She was also preceded in death by a cousin, Carol Ann Longwood and brother, William L. Long.
Services will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:00 am, at the Paramount Baptist Church, 13234 Marsh Pike Hagerstown, MD, with Pastor Frank H. Duncan officiating.
Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Interment will be at the Greenhill Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Paramount Baptist Church, 13234 Marsh Pike, Hagerstown, MD, 21742.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020