Sandra Williams
Sandra Lee Williams, 78, of Frederick, passed away on June 5, 2020 at Kline Hospice House.

Sandra was born in Washington DC to the late Clyde Caviness and Alma Cumming. She attended Frederick High School, and then went on to work as a manager of subscriptions at Aspen Publishers. She generously donated her time as a volunteer at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She loved her dog, Sammy, and enjoyed reading, traveling, sewing, and spending time with her family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her brother, Douglas Caviness (Emily); her beloved cousins, Tobie Hosie, and Jamie Dixon; 2 children, Scott Williams (Angie) of WV, and Keith Williams (Tracey) of Maryland; grandchildren, Taylor Williams, and MacKenzie Williams; and a great-grandchild, Maxwell, along with many other friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kline Hospice House at https://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/Tribute-Gifts.aspx

Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 9, from 11am-1pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, where a committal service will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy Frederick, MD.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
