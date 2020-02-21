|
|
Saneyuki "Sonny" Nakamoto of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He left his world of pain to join his loving wife of 38 years, Samiko Jeanne Nakayama Nakamoto.
Born in Pahala, Hawaii, he grew up in Hilo, HI graduating from Hilo High School in 1955. After graduation, he joined the Army and became one of the first Japanese American Green Berets. Sonny served two tours in Vietnam and retired from Fort Ritchie, MD after 21 years of service. After retiring from the Army, he continued in the communications field working at Frederick Plantronics Corporation from 1977-1983 and obtaining an Associate's Degree from Frederick Community College in Electrical Sciences. He later became a Federal contractor for multiple companies repairing and installing telephones in Fort Detrick.
Son of Unjiro Sakata and Yoshi Nakamoto, he was predeceased by brothers, Michiwo Sakata, Michitaka Nakamoto, Michiaki Nakamoto, Michinobu (Jack) Sakata, Tometaro Nakamoto, Harukichi Nakamoto and sister Hayako Sakata. He was also predeceased by son-in-law, William Allen Yingling, Jr. and brother-in-law, Masao Ronald Nakayama.
He is survived by three children (two daughters and one son), Jennifer Nakamoto-Callan and husband, Michael, of Jefferson, MD; Sharon Nakamoto and husband, Matthew Davis, of Frederick, MD; and Richard Nakamoto of Chambersburg, PA and ex-wife, Samantha, of Fairfield, PA. He is also survived by two half-sisters, Chiyo Sakata and Yachiko Sakata; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Sakata of Mililani, HI, Daisy Nakamoto of Hilo, HI, Dolores Nakayama of Lawrenceville, NJ, and Hiroko Margaret (Peggy) Sabla and husband, Joseph, of Bridgeton, NJ. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Trevor Davis of Germany, Leilani "Boo" Davis of Frederick, Ryan Callan of Jefferson, and Anastasia, Annika, and Tiberius Nakamoto of Fairfield, PA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to recognize some of Sonny's closest friends, Imogene Martin, Cathy Smith, Caddy Sewell, Bob Sarvaideo, Andrew Jahn, Bob Rodgers, and Hank Holiday.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, with family receiving friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests Aloha (Casual) Attire per Sonny's wishes. Interment will be private at Punalu`u Black Sand Beach on the Big Island of Hawai`i.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to or FOP Lodge #91, PO Box 808, Frederick, MD 21705-0808.Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020