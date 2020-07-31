1/
SANFORD ELLIOT SAIDMAN
On Friday, July 31, 2020, SANFORD ELLIOT SAIDMAN of New Market, MD. A life long resident of the Washington Metro Area and a steadfast fan of the Washington sports teams. Beloved husband of Ellen Saidman. Devoted father of Debi (Kurt) Ireland and Amy Saidman. Loving brother of Sheldon (Donna) Saidman and brother in law of Joan Saidman Reeves, Barbara Kwash and Nancy (Nathan) Berger. Cherished grandfather of Andrea (Ben) Sattler, Joshua Bragg and Emily Knopf and great-grandfather of Rilynn Sattler. He built lasting professional and personal relationships which he felt to be the essence of his success. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, 12:00 PM at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Please adhere to all current Covid protocols. Memorial contributions may be made to the MDS Foundation, www.mds-foundation.org, Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
King David Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
