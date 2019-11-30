|
Santo Michael Bandanza, 91, of Frederick, Maryland died Friday November 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary Catherine Bandanza (O'Donnell) for 66 years.
Born September 27, 1928 in Boston Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Joseph and Chiarina Bandanza of Boston.
In addition to his wife, Santo is survived by his children Catherine DiCarlo (William), Thomas Bandanza (Billie-Ann), Patricia Brand (Steven), Robert Bandanza (Bridget), Paul Bandanza (Cheryl), Deborah Bandanza (Alexander Crawford), Marie Cerda (Rene). He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren, Patrick, Christopher, and Eric DiCarlo, Michelle and Corinne Bandanza, Andrea and Jonathan Brand, Robert and Nicole Bandanza, Anthony and Alaina Bandanza, Alexander, Julia, and Daniel Crawford, Olivia and Lauren Cerda. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren Cera Richards, Chase DiCarlo, William Maxwell and Hudson Bandanza.
He graduated from the East Boston High School and then from the U.S. Navy Optical School, Washington, D.C.
Santo Worked for 40 years for the Carl Heinrich Company in Cambridge, MA. He was a Korean War veteran. He enjoyed fishing, Boston sports, and the Frederick Keys. He was a long-time communicant of St. Katharine Drexel Church.
We are grateful for the care he received at Citizen's Rehab, Edenton Retirement Community, and Hospice of Frederick County.
There will be no viewing.
Friends and family can gather at Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:30am until the start of the Memorial Mass at 11am. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Katharine Drexel's Building Fund, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019