Sara Miller
Ms. Sara Joan Miller (Sally Jo) died peacefully at Tranquillity of Fredericktowne on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020, where she lived the past 6 years.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA on Jul 7, 1937, Sally Jo was the oldest of 3 children born to the late Harold & Sara Miller. She lived almost her entire life in Verona, PA.

She graduated from Verona High School in 1955 and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1959 with a degree in education. She went on to get a Masters degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Sally spent her entire career as a high school teacher in the Fox Chapel School District.

Sally loved to read and to research family ancestry. She looked forward to extensive traveling during school breaks. Sally Jo loved to shop, everywhere! She enjoyed memberships with the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Society of Mayflower Descendants. She had an active circle friends and family was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pittsburgh symphony.

Sally is survived by her brother, Harold Miller (Pam) of Frederick, MD, her sister Mary Ann Miller of Jerome, ID, nieces & nephews, Dawn Heflin (Dave), MaryAnn Peterson (David), Jim Miller (Jennifer), Suzanne Larson, Nick Palmer, Beth Ruth (Kelly), Tom Gardner, numerous grandnephews and grandniece, great grandnephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Verona, PA.

Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
