The beautiful soul of Sarah Catherine "Kate" (Farrell) Warfield, 90, passed peacefully into eternal life on July 30, 2020, surrounded by the love of God and her family.
Born August 2, 1929, Catherine was the daughter of the late William Patrick and Mary Elizabeth (Wright) Farrell of Poolesville, Maryland. Orphaned as a child, she joined the welcoming family of the late Raymond and Madeline (Day) Moxley, and their daughter Gloria, in Kemptown, Maryland. Although separated, Catherine and her four biological siblings maintained a close and loving relationship.
Catherine joined the Montgomery United Methodist Church in Damascus at age 11 and became a lifelong member. It was there years later that she met the love of her life, Albert Watkins Warfield, and their endearing courtship began. They were united in marriage for 62 joyous years. Albert brought to their marriage his daughter, Deborah, whom Catherine raised and loved deeply.
As a 79-year member of the church, Catherine actively served in numerous ways. She was president of the Women's Society and later chaired the Heritage Circle for roughly 15 years, a role that brought her enormous pleasure. She chaired the Worship and Pastor Parish Relations committees, taught Sunday school, and for 52 years chaired the Graveyard Committee. One of her greatest joys was singing in the church choir. A mainstay in the church kitchen, she was an expert in estimating the amount of food to order and prepare for most every church event. She chaired more dinners, banquets, and receptions than can possibly be counted. Few dishes left the kitchen without first being seasoned - which always included adding "just a little bit of sugar"- and approved by Kate. She loved attending weekly church services and rarely missed a Sunday. Catherine was a woman of deep faith with true spiritual devotion: God was a priority in her life.
She enjoyed a 30-year career with the Montgomery County Public School / Department of Transportation system, first as a school crossing guard at the then small intersection of Main Street and Lewis Drive in Damascus, and later as a school bus driver, driving the county's first smaller bus. She loved interacting with the children. She advanced to school bus dispatcher and retired in 1993 as assistant supervisor. Her first job outside of her home was as a salesperson at Hood's Dress Shop in Damascus.
Catherine was proud to be an Honorary Member of the Damascus Ladies Auxiliary and Honorary Grand Marshal of the Damascus Days Parade in 2013.
For decades, Catherine helped Albert run a self-serve homegrown produce stand at their home and looked forward each fall to watching families pick pumpkins from their back yard transformed into a pumpkin patch. During the summer, she welcomed her nieces and nephews for weeks long stays so all could have fun in the country.
Most of all, Catherine cherished her family and spending time with them. She was happiest when all would gather for picnics, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, birthday celebrations, or just because. She enjoyed cooking (her fried chicken and potato salad were legendary), being with people, staying active, and having a colorful wardrobe.
Catherine was a loving wife, adoring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, caring sister and aunt, and true friend. She was a strong woman with great warmth and a beautiful smile. She was good-natured, generous, gentle and sincere. Many will long remember Catherine for the kindness with which she treated others and will miss beyond measure her friendship and love. Her memory will surely be a blessing to all who were fortunate to know her.
Catherine leaves to cherish her memory devoted daughters, Deborah Joy Ruppert and husband, Gregory, of Hedgesville, WV, and Cheryl Alberta Warfield of Germantown, MD; grandchildren Danette Crawford and Albert Easterday; granddaughter-in-law, Michelle Easterday; great-grandchildren Dustin (Jacy), Preston, Tiffani, Corey, and Harley Easterday and Destiny Crawford; and great-great-grandson, Kalvin; loving sisters Florence Stanley, Gloria (Moxley) Warfield, and Donna (Moxley) Isaacs (Arthur); and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves faithful friend, Grace Fort; loved and trusted caregiver, Brenda Teaford; her wonderful neighbor of 60 years, Gary Brohawn; and Lucy, her adored cat.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; beloved grandson Louis David Easterday; siblings Nelson Wright, Elsie (Farrell) Hunter, William Farrell, Jr., and Leonard Moxley.
In light of today's environment, at this time the family will gather for a graveside service only. A memorial service for all friends and family will take place at a later date.
The daughters suggest that those wish make a memorial contribution in Catherine's memory to the Montgomery United Methodist Church, 28325 Kemptown Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Or, to honor her memory, perform an act of kindness that brings joy to a friend or stranger. This would please Kate.
