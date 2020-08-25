1/1
Sarah Gray
God needed an extra angel; Mrs. Sarah Martha Gray went Home to be with her Lord on August 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late William Gray, who passed after 30 years of marriage.

Born July 20, 1941 in Princess Anne, Maryland, Sarah was the daughter of the late Charles Abraham Smith and the late Thelma Smith Windsor. She held longstanding Christian beliefs, was very proud in serving the Lord. She worked at Colonial Grocery Store in Salisbury and at Safeway in Frederick until retirement in 1999. Sarah shared her joy with anyone and everyone she met. She wanted to be a blessing to people. She was courageous; any endeavor she set her mind to she would see to completion.

Mrs. Gray is survived by two daughters, Ramona Frounfelter (Danny Miller) and Crystal Shuck; a sister, Ann Propst; grandchildren, Dale Lessner, Joshua Lessner (Gretchen), Matt Frounfelter, Jessica Frounfelter (Rodney Homan), Christina Flohr (John), McKayla Flohr, Karrie Akowskey, Shelby Shuck (Michael Seymour), Trenton Shuck; great-grandchildren, Ian Lessner, Quintin Lessner, Aiden Freeze, Mya Freeze, Kadence Flohr, Keegan Akowskey, Austin Akowskey, Lena Akowskey, Bella Seymour, Robbie Seymour (and a great-grandson Colt expected in September); good friends Barbara Jones, Brenda Ruopoli, Carolyn Goode; and Dr. Daniel Haffey; her dog, Fanny, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Simpson, Louise Robinson and Ella Kauffman, her first husband, Gordon S. Hitchcock, her dog Sugar, and two brothers who passed in infancy.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 29th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. A private burial will take place at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, Maryland. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Ministries (cornerstonefrederick.com), the Frederick County Humane Society (fchs.org), or the Salvation Army (salvationarmymwv.org).


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
