Sarah Jane Viola Morgan Obituary
Mrs. Sarah Jane Viola Morgan, 92, of Yellow Springs, passed peacefully on February 23, 2020.

She was the loving wife of the late Arthur Morgan, whom she was married to for 57 years.

In addition to her husband, Sarah Jane was preceded in death by 9 brothers and 1 sister.

She is survived by her son, Terry Morgan (Mary); her grandson, Todd Morgan (Regan); and 2 great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Camden.

Born September 16, 1927 to the late Raymond and Lenore Keyser, Sarah Jane was an avid bingo player. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, from 1-2 PM, where a funeral service will follow at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy Frederick MD.

Floral tributes are welcome.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
