Sarah Margaret (Margie) Valentine, 97, of Williamsport, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Williamsport Retirement Village in Williamsport, MD surrounded by her family.
She was a caring mother and the loving wife of the late Franklin Leroy Valentine, Sr., her husband of 72 years.
Born on April 19, 1923, in Emmitsburg, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Felix A. Stouter and Mary Margaret (Hardman) Stouter.
Sarah worked as a Proofreader at Moore Business Forms and was also an Instructional Aide at the Frederick County Board of Education for many years. She attended and was a lifelong member of the Tom's Creek United Methodist Church, where she was also a former Sunday School Teacher for many years.
She is survived by her children, Judith Margaret Phillips of Williamsport, MD and Franklin Leroy Valentine, Jr. and wife, Genevieve M. (Genny) of Thurmont, MD; grandchildren, Terry Lee Phillips and David Leroy Valentine and many great-grandchildren.
She was the last surviving child of fourteen children in her family. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Anna Haley, Christina Welty, Irene Haley, Mary Florence, Ethel Greenholtz, William Stouter, Stanley Stouter, Martin Stouter, Joseph Franklin Stouter, Edith Haley, Ruth Wisotzkey, Charles Stouter, and Hilda Hanlin; son-in-law, Fred E. Phillips, Sr. and grandson, Fred Eugene (JR) Phillips.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont, MD 21788.
A celebration of Margie's life will follow at the funeral home on July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Heath Wilson will officiate.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, MD (9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy (U.S. Route 15 North), Fredrick, MD 21701).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be may be made to Tom's Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Rd, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to StaufferFuneralHome.com
.