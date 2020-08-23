1/1
Sarah Nichols Combs
1952 - 2020
Sarah Nichols Combs, 67, of Walkersville died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the loving wife of Charles Combs.

Born December 11, 1952 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Molesworth.

Sarah was raised in Frederick and later moved to Braddock Heights. She attended Middletown schools before graduating from TJ High School in 1971.

She met her husband in 1971 and they married on November 21, 1971.

Sarah worked at Hendrickson's Dept. Store for two years and then the former College View Nursing Home across from FMH. She stopped working in 1973 to raise their son, Charles Charlton Combs. On June 21, 1977, their daughter, Sara Annelle Combs, was born.

As their children grew older, Sarah returned to the workforce. She worked for Galaxy Control Systems from 1986-1988, 7-Eleven from the late 1980's until 1999, and then Weis Market from 2000-2003.

In addition to working, she enjoyed crafts. In 2006, Sarah and Charlie moved to Walkersville, where they opened Crafters Four, along with friends Debbie and Rodney Davis. Although the business was only opened for a short time, they participated in many craft shows.

From 2007-2009, she was a volunteer for the Frederick Police Department as a uniformed auxiliary member. She joined Co.11 in Walkersville in 2009 and was awarded life member in 2019. Also in 2019, Sarah became of member of Co. 24.

Sarah was a very caring and helping lady and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Charles; daughter, Sara; her brother, Carlton Molesworth III and wife, Kristin; a niece, Claire Molesworth; and many friends. She was predeceased by her son, Charles, his wife and unborn daughter; and her parents.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 27 from the funeral home chapel with Rev. Douglas P. Jones officiating.

Interment will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
