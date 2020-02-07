|
|
Ms. Sarah Jane Prophet, 76, of Myersville, passed away on February 5, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born November 17, 1943, Sarah was the daughter of the late John R. and Ollie Geneva Musser. She grew up in the Boyds - Poolesvile area of Montgomery County, and she worked as a cashier at Giant Food in Olney and in Frederick. After retiring from Giant Food, Sarah worked as a seamstress at Alice's Cottage in Hagerstown. She loved sewing and flowers, and especially loved going to Charles Town Races.
Ms. Prophet is survived by five children, Rita Swire (Charles, Sr.), Geneva Harper (William), Patricia Burker (Ellis), Steven Flanary, Sr., and Robert Flanary, Sr.; four siblings, Charles Musser (Bertha), Margie Tilli (Carl), Lucille Gower (Leroy), Roy Musser (Iva), and Betty Clevenger (Kenny); 8 grandchildren, John III, Timothy, Charles Jr., Melody, Steven Jr., Zachary, Robert Jr. and Halea; great-grandchildren, Damien, Wyatt, Steven III, Kenneth, John IV, Kaden, Addalena, Aurora, and Aleigha; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Willard Oland Flanary, her brother, Carly Musser, her sister, Emmalou Greene, and her brothers-in-law, Jim Greene and Thomas Clevenger.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10th from 6 - 8 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy., in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 11th. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Sarah's grandchildren. Floral tributes are welcome, or donations may be made to the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute, 1562 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
Sarah's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Myersville Volunteer Fire Co., and her doctors, Maurice Smith and Swami Nathan, and their staffs.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020