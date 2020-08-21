1/1
Sarah Righttenour
Sarah Virginia Halterman Righttenour, 77 of Rocky Ridge and formerly of Hedgesville, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home.

Born July 9, 1943, in Etchison, Maryland she was the daughter of the late William R. Halterman and Gertie C. Sirk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Righttenour, and siblings Margaret Jean Keplinger, George Halterman, Joe Sirk, and Samuel Halterman.

She is survived by her daughters Kay Rutledge and Kimberly Morris (Tracy); grandchildren Jessica Horn (Chris), Clifford Morris (Evelyn), Virginia Morris; great-grandchildren Paisley and Camden Horn; siblings Ida Smith, Mary Clay, Mandy Sales, James "Bucky" Halterman (Florence), and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Sarah enjoyed bargain hunting especially at the G.W. Boutique, decorating for Christmas, traveling, going to the beach, and most of all spending time with her beloved family and her cat, Gertie.

A graveside service will be held on TUESDAY, August 25, 2020, at Hedges Chapel Cemetery 668 Mountain Lake Road Hedgesville, WV: at 2 PM with Brian Etchison officiating.

A celebration of life will be held on September 20, 2020, at 2 PM at 8701 Rocky Ridge Rd. Rocky Ridge, MD 21778.

Sarah's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
