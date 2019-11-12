|
|
Mrs. Sarah K. Soper, 95, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Aubrey C. Soper. Born on April 1, 1924, in Washington, DC, she was the last of 18 children of the late Melvin L. and Julia E. Robinson Kendrick.
She was a nanny and caregiver to many good children in Frederick. She also worked for several years in the housekeeping department of Hood College. She was a member of the South End Baptist Church. She enjoyed making crafts and entering them in the Frederick Fair, with many ribbons to show of her great work. She will be remembered by nieces, nephews and many special friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in the mausoleum chapel of Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 South Market Street, Frederick. Inurnment will follow in the mausoleum niche. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019