Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Sarah Soper
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
mausoleum chapel of Mount Olivet Cemetery
515 South Market Street
Frederick, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Soper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Soper


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Soper Obituary
Mrs. Sarah K. Soper, 95, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Aubrey C. Soper. Born on April 1, 1924, in Washington, DC, she was the last of 18 children of the late Melvin L. and Julia E. Robinson Kendrick.

She was a nanny and caregiver to many good children in Frederick. She also worked for several years in the housekeeping department of Hood College. She was a member of the South End Baptist Church. She enjoyed making crafts and entering them in the Frederick Fair, with many ribbons to show of her great work. She will be remembered by nieces, nephews and many special friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in the mausoleum chapel of Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 South Market Street, Frederick. Inurnment will follow in the mausoleum niche. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -