Mrs. Sarah Azetta Vaughn, 69, of Thurmont, passed away at her home on March 2, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Vaughn, and the daughter of the late William and Margaret Hahn.



Sarah attended Thurmont High School. Sarah's careers included Taneytown Rubber Plant, Prospect Cleaners, and Thurmont Shoe Factory. Sarah loved to play BINGO! She loved front porch sitting, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included playing cards, watching "Days of our Lives", and bowling. Sarah was a member of the Frederick Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Erie 1067, and had served as president.



Sarah is survived by seven children, Franklin Hahn (Lisa) of Hanover, PA, Cheryl Hahn of Thurmont, Brian Robertson (Krista Long) of Middletown, Donna Robertson of Thurmont, Robert Vaughn (Perry Williams) of Emmitsburg, and Eddie Eyler of Thurmont; two sisters, Jackie Keyser and Jane Marshall, both of Frederick; a brother, Butch Hahn of Woodsboro; 11 grandchildren, Justin, Brandon, & Allison Hahn, Angela Helman, Katlyn & Kylie Robertson, Aaron Robertson, Haley LaGrave, Taylor & Jordan Long, and Tyler Vaughn. She was the great-grandma (Memaw) to Braylee & Ayden Helman. In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joan King, brothers, Kenneth Kanode and Lewis Hahn, Sr., and a son, Bruce R. Vaughn, Sr., and a grandson, Bruce R. Vaughn, Jr.



A celebration of Sarah's life will occur on Saturday, March 23rd from 5 - 9 PM at the Graceham Fire Department, 14026 Graceham Road, Thurmont. In lieu of flowers, donations to offset funeral expenses may be made through gofundme. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019