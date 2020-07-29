1/1
Sari-Rae Lucas
Sari-Rae Lucas (nee Gough) passed away in her sleep on July 15, 2020. Sari was born in Baltimore, MD, and grew up in Kingston, NY, and Frederick, MD.

Sari attended Fredrick High and Maryland's Frostburg State University, studying education before moving to Vail, Colorado, in 1990. Sari co-founded Vail's Wheel Base bike shop with her husband, Jay, in 1993, followed by Ski Base in 1995-businesses that are still serving the Vail Valley to this day. Sari was a big promotor of youth cycling and a founding member of Eagle County BMX, where she was playfully known as "BMX Barbie." Putting smiles on kids' faces through BMX riding was one of Sari's greatest joys in life. She is beloved by her friends, and her laugh and joyful sense of humor are already missed.

Sari is survived by her sons, Halsey and Nash, and their father, Jay; her brothers, Robert, Thad, and Joel; her sister, Xania; and her parents, Anthony Gough and Toby Edelman.

Services will be held on Friday, July 31, at 3:30 p.m. MDT at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink's BMX lot (1700 Bull Pasture Rd., Eagle, CO, 81631). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly send any donations in Sari's name to the Mind Springs Foundation (MindSpringsFoundation.org).

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
03:30 PM
e Eagle Pool & Ice Rink's BMX lot
